Readers Write: The Big Beautiful Bill, rural politics

•••
The Big Beautiful Belligerent finally browbeat his Big Beautiful Bevy of loyal congressional subjects into rubber stamping his Big Beautiful Bill. While this will likely be a Big Beautiful Bonanza for President Donald Trump’s billionaire friends, it is also likely to lead to the Big Bad Bankruptcy of many rural health providers and the poor folks who will lose their only affordable health coverage. Equally bad, the Big Beautiful Bill’s gutting of climate legislation will likely lead to increasingly Big Bad Boiling oceans that continue to fuel atmospheric catastrophes, further harming those least able to cope with the inevitable destruction.
Beauty is definitely in the eye of the beholder.
Jeff Dols, Inver Grove Heights
•••
A Washington Post article reprinted in the Star Tribune (“Social Security email raises eyebrows,” July 6) held the Social Security Administration accountable for a less-than-accurate email stating the Big Beautiful Bill eliminated federal income taxes on Social Security benefits.
Worth reporting, but the real offense was buried 11 paragraphs deep. A former SSA official was quoted describing the email as overly political. Indeed! The opening line said, “The Social Security Administration (SSA) is celebrating the passage of the One Big, Beautiful Bill.” The email clearly took sides: “[T]his legislation reaffirms President Trump’s promise to protect Social Security.”