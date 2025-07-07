Readers Write: The Big Beautiful Bill, rural politics

Where I live, we’re a politically diverse community. Before my wife and I moved here, I looked at presidential voting going back 20 years. It was 50-50. Straight up the middle. I can also tell you that we make that work really well on a day-to-day basis. I count among my close friends progressives, conservatives, Democrats, Republicans and some folks who don’t seem to care too much one way or another. It’s kind of a truism that small-town folks get along with their neighbors because they have to, and there may be something to that. But I’d like to think that anyone can master the art of leaving politics “at the office,” so to speak. Why not give it a try?