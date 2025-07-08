Iconic Loring Park restaurant Café & Bar Lurcat to close in September

It inhabited a storied Loring Park address for 23 years, but with its dangling crystal chandeliers, black-and-white tiles and starched linens, Café & Bar Lurcat dripped with Old Hollywood glamour.
It became a celebrity magnet, a top-chef training ground, a Pride party hot spot and a romantic date-night mainstay in the D’Amico & Partners portfolio.
But as its lease runs out, Café & Bar Lurcat’s time on Loring Park is coming to a close. The classic Minneapolis restaurant will end its run Sept. 5, the owners announced Tuesday.
“For 23 years, Café & Bar Lurcat has been a beacon of celebration, a space where every meal is a memory, and guests are family,” said co-owner Richard D’Amico.
“It has been an incredible honor to be a part of so many lives and to create a space where memories were made and celebrated,” co-owner Larry D’Amico added.
Café & Bar Lurcat is the latest Twin Cities institution to announce a closing in recent days. The 119-year-old dive bar legend Palmer’s will close in September. And Dinkytown burger-and-malts diner Annie’s Parlour ended its half-century run July 1.
The D’Amico brothers, with Paul Smith, opened Café & Bar Lurcat in 2002, taking over the onetime artist haven Loring Cafe. It joined D’Amico Cucina and Campiello Uptown in the company’s collection of standard-setters for Twin Cities’ fine dining.
Among the long list of Lurcat alumni who went on to eminent careers of their own was Isaac Becker, who owns 112 Eatery, Bar La Grassa and St. Pierre Steak & Seafood with his wife, Nancy St. Pierre.