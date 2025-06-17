Here’s why restaurant leases negotiations, like Young Joni, can go wrong

Vellee Deli. Saint Dinette. And, now, Young Joni in Minneapolis.
They’re among the high-profile restaurants that have announced closures in the past year after reaching a crossroads with their leases. How is it fathomable that places with waiting lists and lines out the door come to an end?
It turns out that many things can happen during five- or 10-year lease terms, common in the industry. And even the buzziest restaurants around aren’t immune to those issues.
“It really is true what they say that restaurants are three months away from closing at all times,” restaurateur Tim Niver said, referencing a popular industry quote from Montreal chef David McMillan.
Niver closed two of his St. Paul restaurants that were among the hottest reservations in town, Strip Club Meat & Fish in 2017 and Saint Dinette in March, both as their 10-year lease renewal dates approached. Niver wanted to end the restaurants on a good note, while market uncertainty and the inability to predict the future also factored into the decision.
“Ten years ago, the restaurant world was going well. A lot of people were expanding, including myself,” he said. Niver said costs of running a restaurant have since continued to rise, COVID and civil unrest happened and diners are tightening their spending dollars.
“It’s never been harder to run a restaurant, it’s never been more expensive. And you have to decide if you’re gonna stick with it.”
Unforeseen factors do happen, and they can make or break a restaurant. Vellee Deli, the popular Mexicanand Asian fusion restaurant, stated business challenges as the reason its northeast Minneapolis location closed, which then triggered the closure of its downtown Minneapolis spot and and Brooklyn Park pop-up.