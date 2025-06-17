Here’s why restaurant leases negotiations, like Young Joni, can go wrong

Vellee Deli announced its closure the way many do, on social media. “Our streets have been plagued by two years of relentless construction, which has eliminated street parking and caused major disruptions to our retail parking lot, making it incredibly hard for many of you to reach us,” the restaurant posted on Instagram at the time. The company also stated that the building where the restaurant was located was sold, and rent-relief negotiations were underway when an eviction notice was served.