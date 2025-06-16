Award-winning Minneapolis restaurant Young Joni will close this fall

Just a week after the building owner that houses Young Joni sued the restauranteur for more than $140,000 after lease negotiations allegedly stalled, Ann Kim announced Monday she will close the award-winning restaurant this fall.
Vestalia Hospitality, the company that owns Young Joni, said the closing will be effective Sept. 14.
Opened in 2016 in northeast Minneapolis, Young Joni won national acclaim for its wood-fired pizzas and globally inspired dishes. Kim won a 2019 James Beard Award for Best Chef: Midwest.
This is a developing story.