Award-winning Minneapolis restaurant Young Joni will close this fall

A dispute over a lease agreement was cited as the reason Ann Kim will close her Northeast restaurant.

By Nancy Ngo,

Nicole Hvidsten and

Katy Read

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 16, 2025 at 6:32PM
Diners at a long table in the center of the dining room of Young Joni. ] JEFF WHEELER &#x2022; jeff.wheeler@startribune.com Young Joni is the Star Tribune's Restaurant of the Year for 2017. The Northeast Minneapolis restaurant was photographed Thursday evening, December 7, 2017.
Diners at a long table in the center of the dining room of Young Joni when the restaurant first opened in 2017. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Just a week after the building owner that houses Young Joni sued the restauranteur for more than $140,000 after lease negotiations allegedly stalled, Ann Kim announced Monday she will close the award-winning restaurant this fall.

Vestalia Hospitality, the company that owns Young Joni, said the closing will be effective Sept. 14.

Opened in 2016 in northeast Minneapolis, Young Joni won national acclaim for its wood-fired pizzas and globally inspired dishes. Kim won a 2019 James Beard Award for Best Chef: Midwest.

This is a developing story.

Nancy Ngo

Assistant food editor

Nancy Ngo is the Minnesota Star Tribune assistant food editor.

Nicole Hvidsten

Taste Editor

Nicole Ploumen Hvidsten is the Minnesota Star Tribune's senior Taste editor. In past journalistic lives she was a reporter, copy editor and designer — sometimes all at once — and has yet to find a cookbook she doesn't like.

Katy Read

Reporter

Katy Read writes for the Minnesota Star Tribune's Inspired section. She previously covered Carver County and western Hennepin County as well as aging, workplace issues and other topics since she began at the paper in 2011.

