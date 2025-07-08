New Latin food and music festival coming to St. Paul in the fall

Viva La Vida: Taco & Tequila Festival, a new two-day outdoor Latin cultural event featuring live music and food, will be held Sept. 20-21 at the old Sears parking lot at Interstate 94 and Marion Street in St. Paul.
Headlining Viva La Vida on Sept. 20 is Los Amigos Invisibles, a veteran Venezuelan group that has won two Latin Grammys for alternative music and recorded for David Byrne’s Luaka Bop label.
Headlining on Sept. 21 is the Twin Cities own Salsa del Soul, which always keeps dance floors jumping indoors and outdoors.
The two stages at this event will have music running from noon to 8 p.m. on Sept. 20 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 21.
Among the other acts appearing are Maria Isa, Miguel Ángel y Su Legado, Latinos EMP, International Reggae All Stars and High & Mighty.
Organizers promise food trucks, cultural demonstrations, dance lessons and more. Participating restaurants will be announced soon.
The event is being produced by Dan Vargas and Krista Wilson, who staged Crystal Ball New Year’s Eve Minneapolis on the 50th floor of the IDS Center on Dec. 31.
Tickets are available now through July 31 at an early bird rate at vivalavidamn.com. Tickets start at $23.50 for one day, $40 for both days. Children 12 and under are free. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by someone at least 21 years old.