Israeli report accuses Hamas of using sexual violence as a weapon of war on Oct. 7

TEL AVIV, Israel — An Israeli report released Tuesday said that Hamas used sexual violence as a ''tactical weapon of war'' in its Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, building on other investigations by international and Israeli rights groups and the United Nations into the militant group's assault.
The report by the Dinah Project, a team of legal and gender experts, based its findings on survivor and witness testimonies, accounts from first responders, and forensic, visual and audio evidence. It called for a shift in how conflict-related sexual violence is prosecuted, saying Hamas silenced its victims by killing them, robbing investigators of key evidence to hold the perpetrators to account.
''Most victims were permanently silenced — either murdered during or after the assaults or remain too traumatized to talk — creating unique evidentiary challenges,'' the report said, calling for a more tailored legal approach to conflict-related sexual violence.
The report comes as Israel and Hamas are negotiating a ceasefire for the 21-month war in Gaza, which began with the militants' surprise cross-border raid. The deal would pause the fighting in the Palestinian territory and release some of the remaining 50 hostages, more than half whom are said to be dead.
Accounts of sexual violence from hostages and witnesses
The report said it relied on dozens of accounts, including from one survivor of attempted rape at a music festival, 15 returned hostages, 17 witnesses and multiple first responders.
In some cases, the Dinah Project carried out its own interviews, while in others it relied on publicly available testimony or published accounts.
Citing accounts in Israeli and international media, it said 15 former hostages either experienced or witnessed some form of sexual assault which included physical sexual violence, forced nudity, verbal sexual harassment and threats of forced marriage. Two male hostages said they faced forced nudity and physical abuse when naked.