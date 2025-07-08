Man charged with murdering Twin Cities woman patrolled U.S. border with Army Reserve

Two weeks before Jose Luis Lopez Xique allegedly stalked and murdered a 22-year-old Twin Cities woman who rebuffed his advances, he was protecting the U.S. border in Texas as a first sergeant in the Army Reserve.
During his first court appearance on Tuesday in Hennepin County, Lopez Xique’s lawyer used that information to argue that his bail should be lowered to $1 million with conditions.
Defense attorney Michael Fredrickson said Lopez Xique, 27, deserved the presumption of innocence. He had lived in Shakopee for the bulk of his life, shared his home with three family members who relied on him, and had a full time job. He also had no criminal history and the fact that the murder happened on June 17 and Lopez Xique didn’t flee before being arrested showed he wasn’t a flight risk, Fredrickson said. “He is a citizen of the United States and a member of our armed forces,” he said.
Public records list a previous address for Lopez Xique in San Antonio, along with an active voter registration in Texas from 2023.
Fredrickson said Lopez Xique had a federal security clearance and “was stationed down on the U.S. border by the government.”
Senior Hennepin County Attorney Judith Cole alleged that Lopez Xique had stalked and murdered Kayli Grace Arseth, bringing gloves and other items to the crime scene to help him carry out the killing. Cole noted that Lopez Xique had a passport and there was concern about him returning to court. She requested bail at $3 million without conditions and $2.5 million with conditions.
Judge Tamara Garcia sided with Cole.
Criminal charges indicate that Lopez Xique and Arseth had met online recently and Lopez Xique wanted a romantic relationship but Arseth was not looking for that.