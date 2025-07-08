Northern Minnesota crash kills 2 people in one of the vehicles

A crash at a northern Minnesota intersection killed two people in one of the vehicles, officials in Itasca County said Monday.
The collision of a minivan and a pickup truck occurred about 4:15 p.m. on the Fourth of July at County Roads 63 and 62, the Sheriff’s Office said.
“Preliminary information indicates the van may have turned into the path of the oncoming pickup truck, resulting in the collision,” a Sheriff’s Office statement read.
According to the Sheriff’s Office:
Deputies arrived at the intersection and saw a female passenger who had been thrown from the wreckage of the van. Emergency medical personnel declared the woman dead at the scene.
The van’s driver, a man, was pinned inside the vehicle and taken by air ambulance to a hospital in the Duluth area, where he was pronounced dead.
A man driving the pickup and a woman with him sustained noncritical injuries and were treated at a Grand Rapids hospital. Both have been cooperating with the investigation of the crash.
Identities of both vehicles’ occupants will be released once family notifications have been made.