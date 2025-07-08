Rochester clears $65 million outdoor sports complex for construction

ROCHESTER ‐ City leaders are moving forward with design proposals for the city’s planned $65 million regional sports complex, even as concerns over operational costs and community access linger.
The Rochester City Council voted 5-2 on Monday to approve the schematic design for the complex, with the hope that bids for construction can go out this fall. The scaled-back plans, more than four years in the making, call for eight artificial-turf baseball/softball diamonds, two rectangular fields and 12 pickleball courts.
The council’s approval, however, did not come without skepticism, even from some who voted to move the planning process along.
The project has been under scrutiny since earlier this year when city administration came back with cost estimates showing that part of the project, an indoor sports facility, could not be completed within the budget.
“I feel like we are losing the expectations game among our community members,” said Council President Randy Schubring, who offered lukewarm support for the latest proposal from city staff.
Initially pitched as an outdoor complex to the state Legislature four years ago, plans for the complex began to take on new life in 2023 after a series of community engagement events across the city.
The findings culminated in a 148-page recommendation to the city, complete with renderings showing outdoor fields and a 125,000-square-foot indoor gym with courts that could be adapted for multiple sports.
But only after the sales tax extension was approved did the city acknowledge that the full project pitched to voters would cost nearly double the initial projections. The city blamed consultants for the faulty estimates.