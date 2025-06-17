What to know about Rochester’s future rapid transit system as construction begins

ROCHESTER – The latest round of construction to shake up the downtown area gets underway this week as crews begin laying the groundwork for Rochester’s long-anticipated Link Bus Rapid Transit system.
The work marks the start of multiyear effort to reconfigure one of the city’s busiest streets into a bustling transit corridor connecting downtown with Mayo Clinic, St. Marys campus and thousands of parking spaces.
At a cost of $175.5 million, the transit project is the largest public investment made to date as part of Destination Medical Center. It also comes as Mayo Clinic ramps up construction of its $5 billion expansion downtown.
Here’s what else to know about the transit line.
Project is years in the making
With more than 21,800 vehicles a day, congestion along Second Street has long been a challenge for commuters and city planners alike.
But what to do about it initially divided local officials.
Rochester Mayor Kim Norton advocated for a rail line to be built downtown, arguing anything short of that wouldn’t live up to the expectations of Destination Medical Center (DMC), the state initiative aimed at supporting Mayo’s downtown growth.
But after 2019 cost estimates showed permanent streetcars would cost more than three times the bus option, the DMC Board opted to choose rubber over rail, despite the mayor’s opposition.