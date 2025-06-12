Rochester eyes more car-free living for its booming downtown

ROCHESTER - This city could see fewer parking spaces included in future downtown housing projects as elected officials eye making the city center less car-dependent.
That may not work as well as the Rochester City Council hopes, city staff cautions.
With a new bus rapid transit line set to go online in the next two years, the city of Rochester is debating whether to relax parking space minimums for future projects as some on the council would like to bolster housing and move away from having so many cars downtown.
“We do have a new world with the rapid bus transit coming up,” Council member Shaun Palmer said. Palmer shared concerns that parking requirements are pushing up housing costs for developers as amenities like underground parking can get expensive to build.
A majority of members signaled earlier this week that they’d like to repeal parking minimums downtown as part of a city zoning code update.
Downtown parking has been a sore point for years, as residents and businesses fret there are too few spaces. It was one of the bigger issues brought up by a downtown task force formed in 2023.
Yet city staff say there’s ample parking for visitors — almost 6,000 spaces, a little more than half of which are found in Rochester’s six downtown parking ramps.
That’s due in part to the city’s mandatory parking minimums in housing projects, at least half a space for every unit built. Rochester has approved and repealed parking rules over the years based on need — the city did away with regulations in the ’90s, but brought them back in 2012 to protect spaces for the public.