Rochester finally looks to land $150M apartment building next to Mayo Clinic expansion

ROCHESTER - It took four years, a new developer and debate over whether to use city incentives, but a new 340-unit, $150 million apartment building across the street from Mayo Clinic’s $5 billion expansion is back on track.
The Rochester City Council last week approved tax-increment financing for the long-awaited CityWalk Apartments project. The complex, which was first announced in 2021, more than doubled in size and added tens of millions of dollars to its bottom line before new developer Reuter Walton brought it before the city this spring.
Nick Walton, CEO of Reuter Walton, said the company plans to close on construction funding in November and begin demolition for the project in December. He said Reuter Walton was happy to build a project next to Mayo, as staff have ties to the area and to Mayo workers.
“We wanted to build an amazing building they could call home after an important day at work helping others,” he said in a text message.
The project already garnered $500,000 in state funding to improve street infrastructure at 2nd Street and 6th Avenue SW. If it opens on time in 2028, CityWalk will be the closest apartment to the new Mayo Clinic expansion and across from one of seven new transit stations along a proposed rapid transit line that’s set to start construction next year.
The tax increment agreement would result in a little over $18 million in savings by exempting the property from taxes for up to 25 years, though final details need to be set by the end of June.
Several council members had misgivings. Council Member Patrick Keane said at a May 20 meeting that he was concerned that there wasn’t enough evidence the project needed financial assistance from the city, while Council Member Norman Wahl said he was wary of using tax-increment incentives for another major project.
“I’m a little worried that almost every project can say ‘Well, you know, I’m bettering this corner or this block, and because of that I get to keep the enhanced property taxes for 15 or 20 or 25 years,’” Wahl said. “That is troublesome.”