Downtown investment in Rochester up, almost all of it from Mayo Clinic

ROCHESTER – Downtown private businesses spent almost $186 million on improvements last year, though all but $9 million or so came from Mayo Clinic investments.
Destination Medical Center (DMC) officials say that’s good news, despite the fact that non-Mayo investments are at the lowest they’ve been since the initiative to turn Rochester into an international medical hub officially started in 2015.
“We feel a lot of energy out in the marketplace knowing, of course, that we still face ... headwinds with interest rates, labor costs, construction costs and supply costs‚” said Patrick Seeb, DMC’s executive director.
DMC has garnered more than $1.8 billion in private investments over its life cycle, according to the organization’s latest annual report to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. DMC’s executive board met Wednesday to finalize the report.
The group has garnered more than $548 million in non-Mayo investments over the past decade, though its annual output has significantly dropped in recent years. DMC went from highs of more than $130 million in both 2018 and 2019 to less than $45 million in 2021, and only $12.6 million in 2023.
Seeb told DMC officials the drop-off was expected, calling it part of a typical development cycle where a community has to absorb larger investments before going on another run. Yet he pointed out that COVID hit Rochester hard, putting its economic development out of whack as companies paused investments for a few years.
“We have every reason to believe that when markets stabilize, when interest rates stabilize, there is a lot of pent-up demand and eyes around Rochester,” Seeb said.
Seeb and DMC officials have retooled their pitch to outside businesses after a 2022 study of more than 300 life-science businesses found most of them didn’t know much about Rochester or its connection to Mayo.