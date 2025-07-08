Twin Cities Suburbs

Police: Man found dead on Twin Cities sidewalk was stabbed, and suspect could be fleeing to Mexico

Family has identified the victim as Daniel Isaac Aguilar, 21, of Lakeville.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 8, 2025 at 10:48PM
Daniel Aguilar (With permission from GoFundMe)

The man who was found dead on an Apple Valley sidewalk over the weekend was a stabbing victim, and police said Tuesday they fear the suspect could be trying to flee the country.

Police said the 21-year-old man suffered multiple stab wounds before police were alerted about 3:10 a.m. Sunday to his body being down near the intersection of Pennock Avenue and 138th Street W.

Family has identified him as Daniel Isaac Aguilar, of Lakeville. Angel Aguilar described his brother as “a beam of light. ... You couldn’t hate him.”

Aron Medina Rojas (Provided by Apple Valley Police Department)

In a statement late Tuesday afternoon, police identified the suspect as 19-year-old Aron Isait Medina Rojas. Court records from last summer list a St. Louis Park address for him.

“Medina Rojas may be attempting to flee to Mexico,” the statement read.

Police said a 2017 gray Chrysler 300 is registered to him with Minnesota license plate JPU845, however, “it is unknown if he is still using this vehicle,” the statement continued.

Anyone with information about Medina Rojas’ whereabouts is being urged to call 911 or the Apple Valley Police Department at 952-322-2323.

