'The Bewitching,' from 'Mexican Gothic' writer, is short on scares

Books

Review: ‘The Bewitching’ novel? More scares, please

Fiction: The structure is too tricky in the latest from the author of “Mexican Gothic.”

Columnist Icon

By Maren Longbella

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 8, 2025 at 2:00PM
photo of author Silvia Moreno-Garca in a grey tweed suit
"The Bewitching" is the newest release from Silvia Moreno-Garcia, writer of "Mexican Gothic" and "Velvet Was the Night." (Martin Dee/Del Rey)

Is someone talking smack about you behind your back? Don’t fret. Do as a character suggests in Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s “The Bewitching”:

“It’s very easy to cast a spell to prevent people from gossiping about you … You take the tongue of a small animal and drive a nail through it into the ground. Sprinkle a smidgen of graveyard earth upon it and you’re done.”

Easy-peasy, lemon squeezy — if you’re a witch (or a warlock) and not squeamish.

Based on some of the more gruesome scenes in her latest offering, the “Mexican Gothic” and “Velvet Was the Night” author is not the least bit. A modicum of blood, a smattering of gooey shapeshifting and a dollop of melty death throes all factor in this tale of generational witchery that kicks off in 1998 Massachusetts, travels to 1908 Mexico, then back to Massachusetts in 1934 and around again.

In the 1998 chapters, Minerva is a graduate student researching the work of Beatrice Tremblay at the same college the fictitious horror writer attended in 1934. The 1934 chapters evolve from Tremblay’s papers, recounting the disappearance of a friend and classmate who talks to ghosts and creates spirit paintings.

Minerva’s great-grandmother Alba is the subject of the 1908 chapters, where she’s a headstrong teen who covets the best things in life but not the kind a farm offers, especially a farm that seemed to have attracted bad luck after her father died and her brother took over running it.

When her handsome and glamorous uncle arrives, Alba happily embraces the possibility of getting out from under the day-to-day domestic dreariness of farm life. He offers escape, but then a disappearance changes everything, forcing Alba to confront the curse that has befallen her family — and the price she will have to pay to lift it.

A disappearance unravels Minerva’s life, too. A student under her supervision as a resident assistant has left behind possessions after seemingly dropping out before summer break starts. Then strange things start to happen, echoing Alba’s experience and Beatrice’s.

With three timelines to juggle, Moreno-Garcia is careful with plotting — maybe too much so — leaving “The Bewitching” feeling oddly slight and slack. The pace is slow until the end when the parallel stories begin to illuminate aspects of each other, but by then it’s almost too late.

green cover of The Bewitching features an illustration of a woman's hand, reaching toward a bird
"The Bewitching" intertwines multiple storylines across generations to unravel a mystery. (Del Rey)

In the intervening pages, much is made of characters feeling like they are being watched or followed. Eerie lights and noises not-of-this-earth are trotted out in the middle of the night. Shadowy and menacing woods surround paths that seem to change as they are traversed. And lots and lots of portents of something bad about to happen are felt as characters awaken or start their days.

What does happen — bad or otherwise — isn’t anything you wouldn’t expect or figure out, and despite the gory bits, “The Bewitching” isn’t scary. Add it all up and you have a serviceable enough story that doesn’t bear up under the weight of its structure. In other words, this tale of witches isn’t that — dare I say it? Oh, yes! — bewitching.

Related Coverage

No Section

Review: 'Velvet Was the Night,' by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

No Section

Review: 'The Daughter of Doctor Moreau,' by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Books

Review: Grady Hendrix gets chills from the plight of a mother-to-be in ‘Witchcraft for Wayward Girls’

Maren Longbella is a multi-platform editor for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

The Bewitching

By: Silvia Moreno-Garcia.

Publisher: Del Rey, 356 pages.

about the writer

about the writer

Maren Longbella

See Moreicon

More from Books

See More

Books

'The Bewitching,' from 'Mexican Gothic' writer, is short on scares

Staff headshot
Maren Longbella
photo of author Silvia Moreno-Garca in a grey tweed suit

Silvia Moreno-Garcia, author of "Mexican Gothic" and "Silver Nitrate," is stingy with the fear factor in overly complicated "The Bewitching."

Books

Review: New book asks if Amelia Earhart’s husband pushed her to make her ill-fated final voyage

Glenn C. Altschuler
FILE - American aviatrix Amelia Earhart poses for photos as she arrives in Southampton, England, after her transatlantic flight on the "Friendship" from Burry Point, Wales, June 26, 1928. A leather helmet that Amelia Earhart wore on a flight across the Atlantic in 1928 and later lost in a crowd of fans in Cleveland, sold at auction for $825,000, Heritage Auctions said. (AP Photo/File)

Books

'Legacy of Ashes' writer Tim Weiner uncovers 'The Mission' at the CIA

Kevin Canfield
FILE - In this March 3, 2005 file photo, a workman slides a dustmop over the floor at the Central Intelligence Agency headquarters in Langley, Va. President Barack Obama has ordered intelligence officials to conduct a broad review of election-season cyberattacks, including the email hacks that rattled the presidential campaign and raised fresh concerns about Russia's meddling in U.S. elections, the White House said Friday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)