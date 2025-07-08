Jackie Thomas-Kennedy's first novel is 'The Other Wife'

Woven amidst flashbacks to her youth, Zuzu’s current life continues. Her father dies, and she and Agnes go east for the memorial service. Along the way, we meet Zuzu’s mother, her pregnant sister, and Noel Rafferty, who went to the same high school and college as Zuzu and who has been smitten with her since they were kids. Zuzu, for her part, is dismissive to Noel to the point of cruelty.