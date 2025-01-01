Peter, an immigration lawyer who works with asylum applicants, narrates the New York sections with a kind of exhausted resignation, stumbling over his concern for a particular client. Haslett chooses third person to give us Ann’s view of the world: As she welcomes visitors to her “intentional community” in the countryside, she reflects on the work of her life, including her previous post as a minister and her relationship with her son Peter, the novel’s intermittent narrator. The prose is especially fine during Ann’s lengthy meditation sessions, in which Haslett reveals his expert sense of his characters.