A playwright claims her new play is not about her dad in ‘The Hypocrite.’ It very much is.

The theater setting works in several registers. In a literal sense, Sophia’s father is in the audience. He immediately recognizes the kitchen onstage as the one in the house where he and Sophia spent a summer in Sicily. “[N]o memory could be so loyal,” he thinks; the sentiment arguably contains a shimmer of fear. “He is not sure whether he is supposed to be watching himself or not,” Hamya writes — a brilliant moment that questions not only Sophia’s intentions, but also the project of theater itself.