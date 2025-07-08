Readers Write: Texas flooding, Planned Parenthood, Walz re-election

Having been connected to public school education for nearly 50 years, I cheered when Walz was first elected as Minnesota’s governor in 2018. I thought, great, one of us is headed to the State Capitol. However, during the course of his two terms, Walz has changed a bit since that 2018 victory. He is no longer the humble schoolteacher who left his Mankato classroom and headed to St. Paul. After campaigning as the Democratic vice presidential nominee and after trading un-governor-like “cheap shots” with those in power in the White House and in Congress, it appears that Tuesday’s Star Tribune headline “If we run again, we will win” tells us that his governorship has become about him and not what’s best for Minnesota. Gov. Walz, two terms is enough. Unless of course you want the Capitol lawn filled with people carrying signs that tell you, “No Kings.”