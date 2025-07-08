Readers Write: Texas flooding, Planned Parenthood, Walz re-election

•••
The front page of the Star Tribune on Sunday had the headline “Climate activists say work will go on” (July 6). Just to the lower right was the sub-heading “Flash floods in Texas kill dozens.” Was this a deliberate message? I am sure many other Star Tribune subscribers noted the subtle connection, whether intended, or not, by the editors.
Further into the sad article from Texas, it was pointed out that some of the more senior and experienced professionals from the Texas-area National Weather Service may not have been on duty to help warn the young campers, and their adult leaders, of the impending risk of flash floods. Maybe too many climate scientists and NWS scientists have been fired to save the costs of having qualified technical staff in our federal government. When will the Trump administration learn that denying science results in laws and policies that don’t work?
I wonder how many of those parents who lost their daughters in the flood had voted for President Donald Trump and his incompetent staff?
Kirk Cobb, White Bear Lake
•••
I am so tired of people blaming their imaginary friend God when things go bad instead of analyzing why the tragic flood in Texas killed over 100 people happened. These types of events are predicted to happen as the climate warms. On top of that, the Trump administration fired over 600 weather scientists from the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration who would have been on staff to alert the authorities to the coming event and evacuated the area. Their imaginary God had nothing to do with this event since it was predictable. The Department of Government Efficiency and Trump are responsible for this tragedy by gutting an agency that protected us all. But the buck never stops on Trump’s desk because he accepts no responsibility for how his decisions affect any of us.