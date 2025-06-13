Minnesotans with disabilities feared state balancing budget “on our backs.” Here’s what happened.

A feeling of “terror” has hung over Judy Moe for months as she watched Minnesota politicians debate how to rein in the rising cost of disability services.
For Moe and her 29-year-old daughter Raven, who has spina bifida, their Medicaid waiver is a lifeline. It pays Judy to provide care for her daughter, helps them live in an accessible home in Richfield and allows Raven to participate once a week in a job she loves.
The mother and daughter were among the Minnesotans who have been warily watching and showing up at the State Capitol this year to protest waiver changes and other proposals they feared would “balance the budget on the backs of the most vulnerable.”
State leaders passed a budget this week that doesn’t go as far as advocates feared, but still significantly reduces spending on people with disabilities and seniors who need long-term care.
There’s going to be “belt tightening” for disability services providers, but it will be a sacrifice shared with nursing homes, said House Human Services Finance and Policy Co-Chair Mohamud Noor, DFL-Minneapolis.
More tightening is likely on the horizon as members of Congress look to cut Medicaid in the Republicans’ budget bill.
“I’m just even more scared about what’s going to come from a federal level, because it’s also about what the state legislators and the governor are going to do with those cuts,” Moe said, and after the budget passed this session, “I don’t trust that they are going to do the right thing.”
Scaling back waiver costs
More than 66,000 Minnesotans rely on Medicaid disability waivers, according to the Department of Human Services. Waivers cover services from transportation to employment assistance to help with daily living, like bathing or eating.