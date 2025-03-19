Ramsey County’s Medicaid backlog is so big it is hiring 80 people to tackle it

Ramsey County is so behind on performing the assessments residents need before they can receive in-home Medicaid funded services that it’s hiring 80 new workers over the next year to catch up.
Residents now wait up to eight months for initial assessments for the MnCHOICES program, which determines the types of in-home and community services someone can receive. These backlogs have been worsening for years across Minnesota with many counties struggling with delays.
State law says a resident who needs an initial assessment should get one within 20 business days of requesting it. Annual reassessments are required to maintain services, and some people receiving help, like in-home care, physical therapy or transportation, risk losing it if the review is not completed in time.
“Today, there are significant backlogs, which you are aware of, because you get those communications regularly,” Sophia Thompson, director of social services, told the Ramsey County Board. “If left unaddressed, these backlogs are expected to escalate.”
The County Board unanimously approved the new hires Tuesday.
The 80 new social services staffers will cost the county about $5 million a year with another $1 million in initial hiring and training costs. County officials plan to use state funding from the Social Service Time Study program, which reimburses administrative costs by sending workers emails at random moments to track their tasks.
In 2023, that program paid Ramsey County more than $26 million for administering Medicaid assessments and other related services. Those payments grew in 2024, but final numbers were not yet available.
Despite that funding, the county has struggled to keep up with the growing demand for assessments. State rule changes have made the assessments more time consuming and other budget constraints have left the county without enough staff.