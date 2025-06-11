Readers Write: Science and vaccines, health care for undocumented adults, Kilmar Abrego Garcia

•••
I am prompted to respond to the removal of 17 sitting members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, described in “RFK Jr. ousts CDC vaccine advisers,” as well as “NIH scientists criticize deep health research cuts” (June 10). The stated goal for the cessation of $12 billion for mostly ongoing, unfinished research is restoring the “gold standard” in research and opposing ideological activism. The word “restoring” assumes we once had a “gold standard” and are not currently using it. I would like to know when and how we were using this “gold standard,” and when did we stop? Sometime in my last 40 years standing at the lab bench, I’m curious how scientific experiments focused on temperatures, chemical compositions and biological components suddenly became linked to the entirely human cognitive exercise of politics. It’s no more ridiculous than if a car mechanic’s political views made a difference in how they fixed cars.
To their detriment, not much time or energy is spent educating our scientific community on how to sway public opinion. These are skills that politicians and lawyers cultivate. When the term “ideological activism” becomes linked to scientific pursuits, most scientists just blink and likely say, “Huh? What just happened?”
Any current public mistrust of scientific research studies can’t be due to a real degradation in the application of “good science,” because that would require the public to be able to judge or even care what “good” or “bad” science looks like. Mistrust has purely been sown by those whose job it has always been to affect public opinion and trust — politicians and lawyers.
Connie Clabots, Brooklyn Center
The writer is a retired research scientist.
MINNESOTA BUDGET
The steep cost of 1% savings
I think I read this right: By cutting undocumented folks’ health care, Republicans say we are saving $600 million out of a $66 billion budget bill. That comes to 1% savings. We couldn’t come up with the 1% for these folks? For God’s sake, raise my taxes 1%, I’m fine with that. Or even 2% to cover someone who couldn’t bear it. I’m frankly embarrassed for our state government (who is not really my neighbor anyway, according to House Floor Leader Harry Niska) and for our society who would leave human beings unprotected because of their status. Shame!