Readers Write: Science and vaccines, health care for undocumented adults, Kilmar Abrego Garcia

The U.S. Department of Justice has finally brought Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia back to the U.S., after he was mistakenly deported from Maryland in March. But rather than admit the administration made a mistake in the first place when it violated a court order preventing his deportation to El Salvador, it has doubled down by charging him with human trafficking. This is supposedly based on a traffic stop in 2022 in Tennessee, where the police made a notation suspecting human trafficking after noting money and a number of people in his car, but did not charge him or refer him to ICE. The DOJ has also made mention of him dressed in “known gang clothing” and associating with MS13 gang members outside a big box store, but again no charges were made. To complicate this case even more it has an “informant” who said Garcia is an M13 member from an organization in New York — a city he has never lived in. Even with all this going on, he allegedly has no criminal record. He does have three children and was living and working in Maryland before all of this happened.