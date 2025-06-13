Minneapolis

Moriarty seeks aggravated sentence for immigrant in traffic fatality case noted by White House

If convicted and aggravated factors are accepted by a jury, the Ecuadorean national could face a term above state guidelines.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 13, 2025 at 7:20PM
Victoria Harwell (Family submission)

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty’s office says it will pursue an aggravated sentence for an undocumented resident whose criminal charges for killing a woman while driving drunk became a talking point for the Trump administration’s anti-immigration campaign.

German Adriano Llangari Inga, 35, was charged on May 2 in District Court in connection with a head-on collision on Aug. 3 that killed Victoria Eileen Harwell, 31, of Minneapolis.

The County Attorney’s Office cited in a court filing Thursday two aggravating factors in explaining why prosecutors want to pursue a sentence above state guidelines should Llangari Inga, of Minneapolis, be convicted of criminal vehicular homicide.

One factor, the filing noted, was Llangari Inga’s “conduct caused a greater-than-normal danger to the safety of other people, as he caused injury to others while driving grossly negligently and under the influence, [and he posed] a risk to others driving on the roads [and] crashed into multiple cars on different streets,” the filing read.

The other factor, the filing continued, was the crash occurred with a child present, namely Harwell’s daughter.

State guidelines in Llangari Inga’s case call for a term ranging from about 3½ to 4¾ years, with four years being the presumptive sentence, said County Attorney’s Office spokesman Dan Borgertpoepping.

But if the aggravating factors are accepted by a jury, the judge can exceed the top of the guideline range, Borgertpoepping said.

At the time of the crash, Llangari Inga was the subject of an Immigration of Customs Enforcement order dating to 2016 for expedited removal from the United States.

President Donald Trump’s White House cited the case against the Ecuadorean national to criticize some Twin Cities elected Democrats for policies on undocumented immigrants who commit crimes.

In a statement shared with the Minnesota Star Tribune, White House spokesman Alex Pfeiffer emphasized that cases such as Inga’s are “precisely why the Trump administration is taking action to hold these so-called sanctuary jurisdictions accountable.”

According to the charges stemming from the fatal crash:

Related Coverage

Minneapolis

ICE arrests Twin Cities man charged with causing fatal crash while drunk

Minneapolis

Twin Cities man targeted by ICE posts bail in fatal crash case, pledges to obey court and not flee

Minneapolis

Hennepin judge questions lag in charges for immigrant in fatality case highlighted by White House

Minneapolis

Man drunk and unlicensed when he killed other driver in Twin Cities crash, charges say

Surveillance video captured Llangari Inga driving an SUV east on Lowry Avenue near James Avenue N., crossing the double, yellow centerline and hitting Harwell’s SUV head-on. One witness told police that Llangari Inga appeared to have been speeding before the collision.

Emergency medical responders took Harwell to a hospital, where she died. Two people riding with Harwell, her sister and teenage daughter, suffered less serious injuries.

Officers met with Llangari Inga at the hospital and noticed he smelled of alcohol.

During the response to the head-on crash, police were alerted to a similar collision about seven blocks away at 34th and Penn avenues N. Surveillance video revealed that Llangari Inga hit another driver from behind, leaving them slightly injured.

Police arrested Llangari Inga that evening and administered a preliminary breath test that measured his blood alcohol content (BAC) at 0.171%, more than twice the legal limit for driving in Minnesota.

A test of a blood sample collected by police about 2½ hours later found his BAC was 0.141%, still well above the legal limit. Along with not having a valid license, Llangari Inga also was driving without insurance.

Llangari remains free after posting bond and awaits the scheduling of his next court hearing.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from Minneapolis

See More

Minneapolis

Moriarty seeks aggravated sentence for immigrant in traffic fatality case noted by White House

card image

If convicted and aggravated factors are accepted by a jury, the Ecuadorean national could face a term above state guidelines.

Eat & Drink

Minneapolis restaurant Curry in a Hurry will close this summer

card image

News & Politics

University of Minnesota faculty and students urge regents to reject budget cuts and tuition hikes

card image