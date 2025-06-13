Moriarty seeks aggravated sentence for immigrant in traffic fatality case noted by White House

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty’s office says it will pursue an aggravated sentence for an undocumented resident whose criminal charges for killing a woman while driving drunk became a talking point for the Trump administration’s anti-immigration campaign.
German Adriano Llangari Inga, 35, was charged on May 2 in District Court in connection with a head-on collision on Aug. 3 that killed Victoria Eileen Harwell, 31, of Minneapolis.
The County Attorney’s Office cited in a court filing Thursday two aggravating factors in explaining why prosecutors want to pursue a sentence above state guidelines should Llangari Inga, of Minneapolis, be convicted of criminal vehicular homicide.
One factor, the filing noted, was Llangari Inga’s “conduct caused a greater-than-normal danger to the safety of other people, as he caused injury to others while driving grossly negligently and under the influence, [and he posed] a risk to others driving on the roads [and] crashed into multiple cars on different streets,” the filing read.
The other factor, the filing continued, was the crash occurred with a child present, namely Harwell’s daughter.
State guidelines in Llangari Inga’s case call for a term ranging from about 3½ to 4¾ years, with four years being the presumptive sentence, said County Attorney’s Office spokesman Dan Borgertpoepping.
But if the aggravating factors are accepted by a jury, the judge can exceed the top of the guideline range, Borgertpoepping said.
At the time of the crash, Llangari Inga was the subject of an Immigration of Customs Enforcement order dating to 2016 for expedited removal from the United States.