Twin Cities man targeted by ICE posts bail in fatal crash case, pledges to obey court’s conditions

A Minneapolis man targeted years ago for deportation pledged Thursday to abide by court-imposed conditions that allowed him to leave jail three days after his arrest on charges that he caused a fatal crash last summer.
German Adriano Llangari Inga, 35, was released from the Hennepin County jail Tuesday evening after posting a $100,000 bond and is due back in court on June 11 in connection with a head-on collision on Aug. 3 that killed Victoria Eileen Harwell, 31, of Minneapolis.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) issued an extradition detainer after Llangari Inga’s arrest at the crash scene alleging the Ecuadorean national entered the United States illegally in 2016. He was then “placed into removal proceedings” while remaining in the country, an agency spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said the Sheriff’s Office failed to honor the detainer and released Llangari Inga on Aug. 6 without alerting ICE.
In a brief interview Thursday with the Star Tribune, Llangari Inga said he has not been contacted by ICE since he left jail and will follow all the conditions set by a Hennepin County District Court judge as his case goes forward.
The Star Tribune has contacted ICE for an update on the agency’s effort to deport Llangari Inga.
At Llangari Inga’s initial hearing Monday in Hennepin County District Court after his arrest Saturday, the state requested conditional bail of $150,000.
Judge Amber Brennan set the amount at $100,000, noting that Llangari Inga did not appear to be a flight risk since he was in court several months after the crash and has stayed in Minnesota.