Minneapolis

Twin Cities man targeted by ICE posts bail in fatal crash case, pledges to obey court’s conditions

The White House has spotlighted the case as an example of an undocumented immigrant committing a serious crime while in the U.S. illegally.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 15, 2025 at 2:48PM
Hennepin County Government Center (Paul Walsh/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A Minneapolis man targeted years ago for deportation pledged Thursday to abide by court-imposed conditions that allowed him to leave jail three days after his arrest on charges that he caused a fatal crash last summer.

German Adriano Llangari Inga, 35, was released from the Hennepin County jail Tuesday evening after posting a $100,000 bond and is due back in court on June 11 in connection with a head-on collision on Aug. 3 that killed Victoria Eileen Harwell, 31, of Minneapolis.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) issued an extradition detainer after Llangari Inga’s arrest at the crash scene alleging the Ecuadorean national entered the United States illegally in 2016. He was then “placed into removal proceedings” while remaining in the country, an agency spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the Sheriff’s Office failed to honor the detainer and released Llangari Inga on Aug. 6 without alerting ICE.

In a brief interview Thursday with the Star Tribune, Llangari Inga said he has not been contacted by ICE since he left jail and will follow all the conditions set by a Hennepin County District Court judge as his case goes forward.

The Star Tribune has contacted ICE for an update on the agency’s effort to deport Llangari Inga.

At Llangari Inga’s initial hearing Monday in Hennepin County District Court after his arrest Saturday, the state requested conditional bail of $150,000.

Judge Amber Brennan set the amount at $100,000, noting that Llangari Inga did not appear to be a flight risk since he was in court several months after the crash and has stayed in Minnesota.

Llangari Inga’s release from jail comes with conditions that are standard for a defendant charged with criminal vehicular homicide. They include show up for future court appearances, remain law-abiding, surrender of passport, do not leave Minnesota without court approval, and do not possess guns, alcohol or illicit drugs.

Should he run afoul of any of those terms, he would subject to arrest and returned to jail, and be out the $100,000 he posted through a bail bond company.

Llangari Inga, who was driving without a license and allegedly while drunk, was jailed early in the morning following the crash. He was released two days later. He was charged nine months later on May 2, then arrested eight days later.

The White House has cited Llangari Inga’s case to criticize some Democratic elected officials in the Twin Cities for what are known as sanctuary policies, in which local officials decline to accommodate ICE deportation efforts.

In a statement shared with the Minnesota Star Tribune, White House spokesman Alex Pfeiffer emphasized that cases such as Llangari Inga’s are “precisely why the Trump administration is taking action to hold these so-called sanctuary jurisdictions accountable.”

Minnesota Star Tribune staff writer Jeff Day contributed to this report.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from Minneapolis

See More

Minneapolis

Twin Cities man targeted by ICE posts bail in fatal crash case, pledges to obey court’s conditions

card image

The White House has spotlighted the case as an example o an undocumented immigrant committing a serious crime while in U.S. illegally.

Culture

Yuen: A horse retires from the last mounted police unit in Minnesota

Staff headshot
Laura Yuen
card image

Minneapolis

Man found shot in alley adds to recent surge of homicides in Minneapolis

card image