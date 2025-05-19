ICE arrests Twin Cities man charged with causing fatal crash while drunk

Federal immigration agents have arrested an Ecuadorean national living in Minneapolis following his recent arrest on charges that he caused a fatal crash last summer while allegedly in the country illegally.
German Adriano Llangari Inga, 35, was arrested by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and booked late Friday afternoon into the Freeborn County jail.
ICE issued an extradition detainer after Llangari Inga’s arrest on Aug. 4 at the crash scene in Minneapolis. The federal agency alleges he entered the United States illegally in 2016. He was then “placed into removal proceedings” while remaining in the country, an agency spokesperson said.
The Minnesota Star Tribune has asked ICE where Llangari Inga was arrested and for other details about his apprehension and detention in Albert Lea.
Llangari Inga, who was driving without a license and allegedly while drunk, was jailed early in the morning following the crash that killed Victoria Eileen Harwell, 31, of Minneapolis. He was released two days later.
It was another nine months, on May 2, when he was charged with criminal vehicular homicide; he was arrested again on May 10. He left the Hennepin County jail after posting a $100,000 bond.
The White House has used Llangari Inga’s case to criticize some Democratic elected officials in the Twin Cities for what are known as sanctuary policies, in which local officials decline to accommodate ICE deportation efforts.
In a statement shared with the Star Tribune, White House spokesman Alex Pfeiffer emphasized that cases such as Llangari Inga’s are “precisely why the Trump administration is taking action to hold these so-called sanctuary jurisdictions accountable.”