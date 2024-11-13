Readers Write: Policing, politicians’ lying ability, Israel, higher ed

I am an unabashed supporter of fair, effective, just and trusted policing, which I believe the men and women of the Minneapolis Police Department largely deliver to our community day in and day out. I was also president and CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd. We didn’t flee from our partners at the MPD as so many did, but we did state emphatically that friends tell friends the truth. And the truth then and still today is that reform of training, discipline, and operational and other procedures and policies is essential to build an even more fair, effective, just and trusted department. For this reason it’s exactly the wrong move for the U.S. Department of Justice consent decree to be suspended, as the Trump administration may consider based on Minnesota Star Tribune reporting (“Trump could end MPD reform plan consent decree,” Nov. 13). Rather than help the MPD and the community move forward toward an even safer future for all, it would be a major setback.