St. Paul’s Concordia University bucks trends, grows to become second-largest private college in Minnesota

Vogel, who was the admissions director then, recalled a news conference about the tuition reset, which reduced tuition from $29,700 to $19,700 for all traditional undergraduates — not just the next year’s freshmen — and froze room and board costs. Afterward, the admissions staff members’ phones were ringing off the hook and some students started crying when they heard how much they would save. The college was flooded with emails from grateful parents, too, she said.