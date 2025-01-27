Readers Write: Hegseth confirmed, Holocaust Remembrance Day, House chaos

Disappointingly, none of these generals were considered by our country’s new commander in chief to become the secretary of defense. Instead, the president selected Hegseth to lead two-million-plus service men and women and the nearly 800,000 civilians who support the military. Hegseth did not attend a military academy. But, in fairness, he does have military experience — he served in the National Guard, with one year of combat deployment in Iraq approximately 20 years ago. After his military experience he became the executive director of the nonprofit Vets For Freedom. It has been reported that within two years of Hegseth’s leadership, VFF was a half a million dollars in debt, and Hegseth’s compensation was reduced from $45,000 to $5,000 annually. Hegseth also was involved with another nonprofit, Concerned Veterans for America, which also forced him out in the face of allegations of financial mismanagement, sexual harassment and personal misconduct. For seven years, Hegseth was a part-time cohost on “Fox & Friends.”