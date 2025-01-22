What you need to know about dispute over who will run the Minnesota House

When will the court issue a decision?

The court has no deadline, but expect a decision within days if not hours. The justices are aware the House of Representatives is at a standstill.

Who is deciding?

Justice Karl Procaccini has recused himself from the case and, as is customary, did not indicate why. That leaves Chief Justice Natalie Hudson and five associate justices, all of whom were appointed by DFL governors, including former House Speaker Paul Thissen, who has been on the bench since 2018.

Can the losing side appeal to a higher court?

No.

Could the court dismiss the petitions on procedural grounds and not decide the underlying quorum issue?

Yes, and the GOP has argued that the court should dismiss on a separation of powers argument, that ruling on the quorum issue would violate the right of the Legislature to act without interference from another branch of government.

Can the DFL-appointed court be expected to decide in favor of Democrats?

“They tend to have a history that has earned them a reputation of being on the impartial side,” Marisam said.