The Minnesota Supreme Court voided Gov. Tim Walz’s decision to hold a special election Jan. 28 for a Roseville-area seat in the state House, ruling that it was issued prematurely under state law.
Minnesota Supreme Court rules Gov. Tim Walz prematurely called for House special election
Republicans celebrated the ruling, which could prolong a DFL boycott of the House.
In a five-page order issued late Friday afternoon, the court sided with the state Republican Party and conservative Minnesota Voters Alliance, agreeing that Walz’s writ of special election for House District 40B issued on Dec. 27, 2024 was issued prematurely.
As a result, the state “must take all steps necessary” to cancel the vote set for Jan. 28.
The ruling could prolong a DFL boycott of the 2025 legislative session pending the results of the special election, which was expected to restore the chamber to a 67-67 tie.
Republicans began the session this week with a 67-66 advantage in the House and organized and elected a speaker and other leadership in Democrats' absence. Democrats are challenging their actions in the Supreme Court, arguing they didn’t have a quorum present to do any business.
The GOP petition claimed Walz prematurely called the special election before the seat was vacant because incumbent Rep. Jamie Becker-Finn, DFL-Roseville, was still in office until the session started.
Becker-Finn didn’t seek re-election in November, and DFLer Curtis Johnson won her seat by beating Republican Paul Wikstrom by 30 percentage points. But Republicans successfully challenged Johnson’s residency in the district, and a Ramsey County Judge ordered he couldn’t take the oath of office.
The Supreme Court agreed that the writ was issued too soon and said the special election “therefore must be quashed.”
GOP House Leader Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, said she’s “pleased the court correctly ruled that the Governor failed the follow the law in his attempt to speed up the special election to help the political fortunes of the Democrat party.”
“We want the residents of 40B to have representation as soon as possible and look forward to the Governor calling a special election pursuant to state law.”
Staff writer Rochelle Olson contributed to this report.
