Tradition and innovation meld as Quinceañera Expo showcases businesses serving Minnesota’s Latino communities

Delilah Star Bustos Segura, accompanied by her mother and sister, stopped by several booths at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Bloomington to admire a chocolate fountain, a mirrored photo booth and sparkling tiaras.
But what most interested Bustos Segura was the runway walk featuring Minnesota’s hottest quinceañera dresses.
“The dress,” she said, smiling. “I want it my way, how I’ve always imagined it since I was a little girl.”
Bustos Segura, 14, was among scores of teens and their family members attending this year’s Minnesota Quinceañera Expo, which showcased small businesses that cater to quinceañera parties.
Gloria Herrera founded the expo five years ago after the coming-of-age tradition celebrated by generations of Latino families in the U.S. and abroad began to surge in popularity in Minnesota. A quinceañera celebrates a girl’s 15th birthday, marking her passage from girlhood to womanhood.
Herrera acknowledged that there’s currently a shadow over such festivities — concerns among some about President Donald Trump’s increasingly harsh and erratic immigration policies.
“There’s still that fear,” Herrera said. “It does affect us a little bit.”
This year’s expo had fewer business booths than usual, she said. But it’s early in the party season, and other factors such as higher prices on many consumer goods and services could account for some of the dip in demand.