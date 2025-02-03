A nationwide protest of President Trump’s immigration actions has taken hold in Minnesota, where some restaurants are temporarily closing Monday to stand in solidarity with immigrant workers.
Several Minnesota restaurants close Monday to protest Trump immigration actions
The movement calls for businesses to stay closed for the day to stand in solidarity with immigrants and immigrant workers.
The nationwide movement, titled “A Day Without Immigrants,” aims to show the important role immigrants play in our society and the economy by having workers stay home Monday, closing the business temporarily and urging consumers to not shop.
It comes after President Donald Trump has quickly taken steps toward mass deportation of undocumented immigrants in the U.S. after he took office last month, leading to heightened fears among immigrant communities in Minnesota and beyond.
So far at least a couple of Minnesota restaurants have announced their support of immigrants and said they will be closing Monday.
One is La Costa Mexican Sports Bar and Grill in St. Paul, which posted its announcement on Facebook.
“This decision is deeply meaningful to us as a business founded by immigrants,” the restaurant said. “Today, many of our family members, staff, customers, and friends share the same experience. We stand united in hope and solidarity, praying for meaningful immigration reform in the near future.”
“On Feb. 3, 2025, we stand in solidarity with Mexican and Latino communities,” the post read. “We recognize and honor the invaluable contributions of immigrant workers and communities.”
The restaurant urged other businesses and consumers to take part as well, saying “No Work. No Shopping. No Participation.”
Another business taking part and staying closed on Monday is Patron Mexican Restaurant and Bar in Chaska, which posted the announcement on Facebook.
“See you on Tuesday with the same great flavors you love!” the post read.
