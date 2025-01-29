Readers Write: Federal worker buyout, legislative drama, DEI at Target

It is so disappointing that our elected representatives choose political allegiance over critical thinking. There are two frustrating examples regarding the ongoing situation with state Sen. Nicole Mitchell. First, the procedural vote to expel Mitchell from the Minnesota Senate was 33-33, meaning she continues to hold her office as senators voted the party line (“GOP attempt to expel Senate DFLer fails,” front page, Jan. 28). Surely, there must be some Democrats who believe that her alleged conduct — dressing like a ninja, entering her stepmother’s home uninvited in the early morning hours and trying to remove items — is not behavior that should be tolerated from a Minnesota senator. As surely, there must be some Republicans who believe that Mitchell should be given her day in court to explain the circumstances around her actions. If there are senators with those opinions, they did not vote that way. They marched in lockstep with the orders from their caucus leaders. So disappointing.