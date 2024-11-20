Readers Write: Crow culling, policing, social media, election

We support Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara’s decision not to resign and Mayor Jacob Frey’s decision to stick with the current public safety leadership team in the wake of the tragic near-fatal shooting of Davis Moturi (“O’Hara insists he’s here to stay,” Nov. 16). Leadership transitions result in lost momentum in changing the culture of the Minneapolis Police Department, and we have recent examples: the resignation of Chief Janee Harteau after former officer Mohamed Noor killed Justine Damond and the retirement of her replacement, Chief Medaria Arradondo, after the conviction of former officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd. Both were good chiefs and reformers, but they lacked what we have now: reform efforts that are backed by a court-approved settlement agreement and monitor, and a police chief with deep experience garnering community support to transform police department culture under a consent decree.