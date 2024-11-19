Twin Cities Suburbs

1 of 2 reports of sexual assault in Eagan park since September was fabricated, police say

Police said they continue to investigate the other reported assault.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 19, 2024 at 4:04PM
Lebanon Hills Park in Eagan (BRIAN PETERSON/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

One of two reports of sexual assault since September in an Eagan park has turned out to have been made up by the woman, police said Tuesday.

Police said in a statement that after their extensive investigation into the reported sexual assault on a trail in Lebanon Hills Park around 11 a.m. on Nov. 7, “we’re able to report the assault never occurred.”

The woman “admitted that her claims were false, and the incident never took place,” the statement read. Charges will be pursued for filing a false police report, the statement continued. Police are declining to release the woman’s identity.

Police said they continue to investigate the report of a sexual assault in the park late in the afternoon of Sept. 7.

“In an effort to promote public safety, we continue to ask the public to be aware of your surroundings, watch out for each other, and report suspicious people or vehicles,” the statement said. “While this case was found to be false, we are continuing to follow up on the Sept. 7 incident, but unfortunately, we don’t have any new information to share at this time.”

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Star Tribune.

