Minneapolis police chief said he contemplated his future during fallout from neighborhood shooting

Dozens of attempts had been made to contact Sawchak inside his south Minneapolis home since April, police said, but he refused to cooperate with law enforcement. During a fiery press conference on Oct. 25, O’Hara defended his officers’ cautious handling of an armed recluse with a violent criminal history. He went on to say that the situation “escalated, in part, by actions precipitated by the victim,” referring to Moturi’s decision to trim a tree near the shared property line that Sawchak had planted with his late mother.