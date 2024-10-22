A man was arrested in Willmar after he fired shots from the balcony of an apartment in the heart of Minneapolis’ Lyn-Lake neighborhood and fled the scene, causing a shutdown of the busy commercial and residential area while police attempted to negotiate his surrender.
Man arrested near Willmar after firing shots from Lyn-Lake apartment
Police did not immediately reveal the man’s whereabouts.
The scene is now secure after police were called shortly before 1 p.m. to the building at 2904 Lyndale Ave. S., where the man fired shots from the balcony and had threatened to shoot himself and others. Police shuttered the busy intersection and surrounding blocks from 28th to Lake streets in the commercial and residential neighborhood. A SWAT vehicle was on scene and negotiators were in contact with the man. A source with knowledge of the investigation said the man then fled the building while police continued to negotiate with him on the phone. He was arrested near Willmar some time later.
In a statement posted to X shortly after the incident unfolded, Minneapolis police encouraged people to stay away from the area.
This is a breaking news story. Come back to Startribune.com for more details.
St. Paul celebrity chef Justin Sutherland pleads guilty to threatening violence toward girlfriend
“I was fully prepared to go to trial, but I did not want to give you media vultures the circus you were hoping for,” Sutherland said.