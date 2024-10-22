Man arrested near Willmar after firing shots from Lyn-Lake apartment

The scene is now secure after police were called shortly before 1 p.m. to the building at 2904 Lyndale Ave. S., where the man fired shots from the balcony and had threatened to shoot himself and others. Police shuttered the busy intersection and surrounding blocks from 28th to Lake streets in the commercial and residential neighborhood. A SWAT vehicle was on scene and negotiators were in contact with the man. A source with knowledge of the investigation said the man then fled the building while police continued to negotiate with him on the phone. He was arrested near Willmar some time later.