Bail set at $1 million as Mpls. man asks for restraining order against neighbor he allegedly shot

Sawchak, 54, was appearing on four cases, the most recent and most serious being one count of second-degree attempted murder in the shooting of 34-year-old Davis Moturi in the 3500 block of Grand Avenue in south Minneapolis last week. Judge Jean Burdorf ordered Sawchak to be held in lieu of $1 million bail while saying he could be let out on conditional release if he could post $600,000 bail or bond.