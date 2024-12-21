Readers Write: Biden’s legacy, immigration, Strib coverage, Medicare Advantage, semantics

In addition, I would like to encourage more everyday-people-related articles that profile our neighbors and the things that they are doing in and around the Twin Cities. Some of the community newspapers do these kinds of articles and the Star Tribune should as well. Although it was a front-page article, I was very impressed with the Dec. 8 article on the Buddhist teenager and leader (“Behind the facemask, a spiritual leader”). That is the kind of article that I would love to see in Variety more often, but including it on the front page was a good thing as well.