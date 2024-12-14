Readers Write: Fire safety, tree ordinance, women’s sports, semantics, editorial changes

Fortunately, this story has a happy ending. Everyone inside, including five children and I, evacuated and were helped by the St. Paul Fire Department. Last week we were able to move back home — thanks to the help of so many. Our new home is safer: We have smoke detectors, egress windows and a home fire sprinkler system to quickly extinguish any fire. Our local contractor, Paul Davis Restoration, worked with the National Fire Sprinkler Association and so many local subcontractors who rallied behind our family to give discounted or donated products and labor. One of these donations was a fire sprinkler system by NFSA and Sprinkler Fitters Local 417, to make sure we have optimal fire protection. Fire sprinklers are currently required in new apartment complexes and multifamily homes but can also be used in single-family homes. I can’t say this enough or loud enough: Fire sprinklers buy time, and time buys life. They’re providing both safety and peace of mind to me and my family. Because of the help of so many, we’re home safe for the holidays.