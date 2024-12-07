Readers Write: Southern border, Trump’s victory, Hunter Biden pardon, arts coverage

I am referring to the front page article titled “From S.D. governor to ‘zealot’ on border” in the Dec. 1 edition of the Minnesota Star Tribune. This article tells us how much South Dakota spends on sending its National Guard to the border to protect us U.S. citizens from criminal immigrants. I agree that some immigrants are not perfect. I have many immigrant friends. I have learned a lot from them. They are hard workers. They share their culture with me. They try hard to learn from us, including our language. They pay taxes. Many left their children behind and send them money so they will be fed. Our country has been a friendly and welcoming country. I want to do my part to keep it that way. I don’t think we have it all together yet.