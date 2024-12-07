Readers Write: Southern border, Trump’s victory, Hunter Biden pardon, arts coverage
There’s no need to vilify immigrants.
I am referring to the front page article titled “From S.D. governor to ‘zealot’ on border” in the Dec. 1 edition of the Minnesota Star Tribune. This article tells us how much South Dakota spends on sending its National Guard to the border to protect us U.S. citizens from criminal immigrants. I agree that some immigrants are not perfect. I have many immigrant friends. I have learned a lot from them. They are hard workers. They share their culture with me. They try hard to learn from us, including our language. They pay taxes. Many left their children behind and send them money so they will be fed. Our country has been a friendly and welcoming country. I want to do my part to keep it that way. I don’t think we have it all together yet.
Tony Kroll, Sauk Rapids, Minn.
Notwithstanding the Democratic Party’s loss in the recent election, The Washington Post continues its assault against those working to stop illegal immigration. The Post doesn’t seem to get it, as indicated by its article in the Dec. 1 Star Tribune, “From S.D. governor to ‘zealot’ on border.” The election should have informed the Post that a whole lot of Americans favor that “zealot.”
Then the Post prints the insensitive remark that South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is a hard-liner on immigration despite the 1,500 miles separating South Dakota from the southern border. As if crime should be ignored if it’s that far away, and as if the evil effect of criminals entering the country from such a great distance away will never bring havoc to your town.
The Washington Post has a tin ear; a great number of Americans are waiting with anticipation for that “zealot.”
Earl Faulkner Sr., Edina
TRUMP’S VICTORY
Just look at my track record
The Dec. 1 Star Tribune contained a letter to the editor suggesting I was not active in this past presidential campaign and, therefore, had no right to criticize the election of Donald Trump (”Where were you before Nov. 5?”). For the record, I publicly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, joined the efforts led by Adam Kinzinger and other Republican leaders in warning of Trump, and was a plaintiff in lawsuits designed to protect voting rights. It is ironic that the writer, like Trump, did not bother to check the facts before making public accusations.
Arne H. Carlson, Lake City
The writer was governor of Minnesota from 1991 to 1999.
When you’re in a debate, insulting your opponent is a losing strategy. It means that you aren’t able to muster a strong argument.
A letter writer, lamenting Trump’s victory, said that former Gov. Arne Carlson “failed to realize how many poorly informed people live among us.” That is the same as calling Trump voters ignorant. It isn’t an argument; it is simply an insult. If she is so well informed, why wasn’t she able to put together an argument?
There are both well informed and poorly informed Trump voters and Harris voters. You’re not going to win a debate by calling the opposition ignorant, and the Star Tribune shouldn’t allow insults in the letters to the editor.
James Brandt, New Brighton
BIDEN PARDONS HIS SON
A regrettable conclusion
Regarding the pardon of Hunter Biden: It’s a sad moment for our country. The pardon of Hunter Biden by our President, his father, further erodes our tradition of the rules of law and justice. This would be a regrettable action by Joe Biden during the best of times, but it is especially disturbing now. This is a time when a president-elect avoided prosecution because of his lawyers’ successful running out the clock on the process. This is a time when a judge, Aileen Cannon, decided that a special prosecutor investigating and discovering damning evidence against Trump didn’t have the right credentials. This is a time when the U.S. Supreme Court not only ruled that presidents have some immunity against criminal prosecution, but is replete with justices who accept gifts while nonchalantly disregarding any appearance of conflict of interest when their donors have cases before the court.
Yes, this pardon couldn’t have come at a worse time. Of course, there’s the additional unpleasantness of this toxic mix of personal tribulations and politics. Joe Biden, reversing his vow to not pardon his son, cites the ongoing persecution of the troubled Hunter Biden by a pack of wolves looking for something — anything — to hang on the president. And Joe Biden’s concerns are valid. After all, the Republicans in Congress spent two years in this futile pursuit. (Where was Elon Musk when we needed him? Talk about an outrageous, wasteful use of taxpayers’ dollars!) And beyond this is the agonizing personal toll on the entire Biden family wrought by the opposition party using Hunter Biden’s troubled history for the party’s political gain.
And yet, as legitimate as President Biden’s explanation may seem — that the persecution of his son was a special case — I believe it was a wrong decision. Somehow, in my naive optimism, there must have been another way to protect Hunter Biden from those unsavory politicians, without using the pardon. Now, the pardon will be claimed to be proof positive of the corrupt Biden administration. The pardon will be held up by Trump supporters who will trumpet the notion that those who decried the Trump “escape” from the legal process are blatant hypocrites. Yes. This pardon is an unfortunate closure to an otherwise laudable presidency.
Richard Masur, Minneapolis
It is interesting and sad to read comments from news people and also some Democrats criticizing President Biden for pardoning his son Hunter Biden. This is happening as President-elect Trump will have no need to pardon any of his family members or co-conspirators as they are above the law and have always been. The wealthy rule by power and greed while the rest of humanity looks on and is bound by the law of the land.
Carol Germ, Brooklyn Park
President Biden tried to convince the American electorate that electing Trump to the presidency a second time posed serious threats to democracy and the rule of law. A majority of voters said they didn’t care.
That being the case, President Biden decided “What the heck,” and Christmas came a little early for his son Hunter Biden.
Chris Malecek, Mendota Heights
ARTS COVERAGE
The traffic could go both ways
I wanted to take a moment to express how much I have enjoyed the expansion of the Minneapolis Star Tribune to the Minnesota Star Tribune. As an outstate resident, I really enjoy the articles on outstate issues — and presented as more than just “A Prairie Home Companion”-worthy saccharine fluff. I’ve been a Star Tribune subscriber for 25 years. I switched to digital only when home delivery to my area was discontinued. I find myself always eagerly looking forward to my email from the new Minnesota Star Tribune, although I do miss the “real paper” (and I’m not that old!).
My only recommendation at this point would be to expand the Variety section (arts, entertainment and food) to Greater Minnesota as well. There are truly remarkable restaurants and arts organizations statewide. Although I enjoy trips to the Twin Cities for special events, I am thrilled to have our regional groups as well. The traffic could go both ways!
Viktoria Davis, Madelia, Minn.
I was thinking about what Christmas choral concerts I might attend this year, and a small miracle occurred. The Wednesday Star Tribune’s Variety section informed me about eight of them! And I learned about a variety of fun, free events in that same section’s “The best things in life are free” article. Thanks, Star Tribune!
Anne Ritterspach, Bloomington
