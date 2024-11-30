Readers Write: Farming, Trump, property taxes, back surgery, climate change

Thank you for the Nov. 24 article on page D1, “A place for back pain patients deemed risky” by Jeremy Olson. As an orthopedic surgeon, I am always interested to learn new and effective surgeries to help my patients. The “success” of a new procedure is not measured in surgical time or estimated blood loss, as suggested in the article, but there is certainly a role for tracking and monitoring those metrics. A new procedure must be proven to be safe and effective before it should be accepted by others. Safety is measured by the complication rate: death, paralysis, permanent nerve or vascular injury, infection, need for additional or revision surgeries in the future, readmission, etc. Efficacy is shown by carefully performed measurement of the outcomes of the surgery using questionnaires and other patient-reported outcomes measures. For back pain, the surgeon needs to prove the surgery is safe and effective in reducing patients’ pain postoperatively by publishing their results in a peer-reviewed journal, not an open-access journal like Cureus. If the procedure can meet these criteria, and be shown to be safe and effective, then other surgeons may consider adopting it. I did not see this information included in your article. Without this information, rather than a work of investigative journalism, your article is really just an advertisement for Dr. Hamid Abbasi. For good reading, I recommend the book “Surgery, the Ultimate Placebo” by Ian Harris.