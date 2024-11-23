The small world of self

No, we were not a perfect nation in 1942, but we had the wisdom to understand that opportunity for betterment was an expectation in a democratic society. We aspired to live according to our values. We celebrated honesty, loyalty and truthfulness. The work ethic was the cornerstone of the American dream and no one understood that better than immigrant parents who sacrificed in order that their children could enjoy success. That sacrifice was a norm, and my brothers and I were benefactors of those values.