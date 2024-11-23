Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
The small world of self
The values that held our nation together since its founding are coming undone.
By Arne H. Carlson
How well I remember the dawn breaking on that Sunday morning as our family headed to our Swedish church located on the tip of Manhattan. The silence was interrupted by the rhythm of Army marching boots hitting the pavement. It was early in the 1940s. America was sending its young men off to war, and New York was a major port of disembarkation.
But what was unforgettable was the look on the faces of the young men. There was no cadence count, no barking of orders, no singing, no Hollywood embellishments. Just marching.
These were Black troops about to cross oceans they had never seen to fight in countries they could barely remember from their geography class. And permanently imprinted in my mind is the look on their faces. No, it was not fear. It was anxiety — deep anxiety. Undoubtedly, they wondered if they would ever come back and, if so, would it be to a better America. A more welcoming home.
Now, some 82 years later, I know that those faces defined what we term “The Greatest Generation.” They understood more clearly than any current generation the true meaning of service to others over self and the importance of community.
No, we were not a perfect nation in 1942, but we had the wisdom to understand that opportunity for betterment was an expectation in a democratic society. We aspired to live according to our values. We celebrated honesty, loyalty and truthfulness. The work ethic was the cornerstone of the American dream and no one understood that better than immigrant parents who sacrificed in order that their children could enjoy success. That sacrifice was a norm, and my brothers and I were benefactors of those values.
And this philosophy of extending a helping hand became a part of our nation’s culture. Think of the times someone reached out to you. It may have been a parent, a relative, a friend, a teacher, a business colleague, etc., or it may have been a stranger or a government program. But helping others was a large part of the American way. It was simply who we are.
I now fear that sense of togetherness is swiftly eroding. The Trump era has trampled on those basic values that hold our society together. Honesty, integrity, competence, merit, compassion and helping others have all been replaced by service to self.
Put aside President-elect Donald Trump’s felony convictions and his being found guilty of a sex offense, and look at how he treats others. His former chief of staff, four-star Gen. John Kelly, confirmed (NBC, Oct. 3, 2023) that Trump told him on multiple occasions that those American soldiers who were wounded, captured or killed in action were “losers” and “suckers.”
And then, of course, we have Trump’s memorable assaults on the character of John McCain, who had been shot down over Hanoi and was imprisoned and tortured for six years. One notable Trump quote (CNN, July 18, 2015) was: “He’s not a war hero. He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.”
Trump’s own nephew, Fred Trump, spoke about a meeting he and members representing the disabled community had with then-President Trump in the White House and observed that the session went well and that the president seemed supportive. However, when alone, the President declared, “Those people, the shape they’re in, all the expenses, maybe those kinds of people should just die.” (Disability Scoop, July 25, 2024).
Now, these are not attacks from the political left. They are from Trump, his relatives and his appointees.
But more important, are these the values that bring Americans together? Is this what thousands and thousands of American service men and women fought and died for?
The tragedy of the recent election and the flurry of incompetent and troubling appointments is that the very values that held our nation together since its founding are now coming undone. Try to name one still standing.
Those faces I saw that early morn reflected serious anxiety. Many of us today have that same face and the same feelings. Where have our values gone?
And service to self hardly fills the void. Besides, that world is too small for America.
Arne H. Carlson was governor of Minnesota from 1991 to 1999.
