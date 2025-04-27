Readers Write: Homelessness, HCMC CEO severance, our country’s future

•••
When I saw that Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey claimed there are only 27 people experiencing unsheltered homelessness in Minneapolis, my first thought was, “Tell that to the 100-plus people I distribute meals to in south Minneapolis each week” (“Homeless say they’ve been pushed to shadows,” front page, April 14). Removing encampments does not magically house these people; it just scatters them, leaving them alone and vulnerable and making it more difficult for outreach workers to find them.
The article published April 14 noted that the city spent more than $330,000 evicting homeless encampments in the second half of last year — money that could be better spent housing people or providing them with basic income rather than further upending their lives to make them less visible. Minneapolis could use this money to provide guaranteed income to homeless individuals, which has been shown to decrease homelessness and increase people’s ability to meet their basic needs in San Francisco’s Miracle Money program (USC Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work, 2023), and increase employment and financial stability as well as improve mental and physical health in St. Paul’s People’s Prosperity Pilot program (Baker, 2023). The choice is up to the city of Minneapolis: Continue the inhumane practice of destroying the only homes and property homeless people have and making it more difficult for them to survive an already traumatic situation, or use its resources to support these people and get them the help they need, whether that be housing, mental health and disability services or addiction treatment.
Abby Guetter, St. Paul
Once again, Frey’s administration has chosen to not take accountability for their actions, and instead peddle a demonstrably false narrative about our unhoused neighbors. Cloaking unethical and cruel Minneapolis policies in the language of compassion doesn’t change the reality: These policies are dangerous to our unhoused neighbors.
And then there’s the lying and twisting of the narrative. Frey has repeatedly cited on the campaign trail a figure of “27 people” currently experiencing unsheltered homelessness. There has been significant pushback on that number from outreach workers (and anyone with eyes to see their unhoused neighbors as individual human beings). Leaving aside that shelters are not always safe places for unhoused neighbors — even if folks who have been living in encampments want to go into a shelter, there usually isn’t room.