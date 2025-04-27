Readers Write: Homelessness, HCMC CEO severance, our country’s future

Way back in 2025, when the U.S. lost its leadership roles in health, science and technology, most people were focused on more immediate concerns. The implications of drastic cutbacks at agencies such as the CDC, or the IRS, or the SSA, or the FAA were all too quickly apparent. But the consequences of decimating agencies charged with, and highly successful at, finding creative solutions to the challenges of the future, such as the National Institutes of Health, or the National Science Foundation, or NOAA, or NASA, or the Departments of Energy and of Education, were less obvious. Many of our congressional leaders, who had supported these efforts throughout their careers, did understand the incredible damage that would be done by the mindless cutbacks at that time. However, decades later, historians have yet to figure out how these leaders allowed the U.S. to enter that period of sharp and so far permanent decline. In their biographies, some have lamented their own disastrous lack of courage. Others maintained that they were doing the best they could at the time. History has not treated either group kindly.