Opinion: We’re not turning away from encampments — we’re lifting people up

In the second half of 2024 alone, the city of Minneapolis closed 17 encampments — saving lives, protecting municipal resources and giving outreach teams a real chance to intervene early. While this cost over $330,000, the cost of allowing encampments to remain is far greater — not only financially, but emotionally to the people living in them and to neighboring residents and businesses. We’ve now seen crime dramatically go down near former encampment sites. Calls to 911 and 311 in those areas dropped by 80%. A new special order from Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara has already prevented at least 19 encampments from forming since January.