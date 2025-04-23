Opinion: We’re not turning away from encampments — we’re lifting people up

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
Minneapolis is turning the corner. We’re not driving people experiencing unsheltered homelessness into the shadows. We’re actively seeking them out to offer support, resources and, above all, compassion. And it’s working.
No one should be forced to sleep outdoors in spaces not fit for human habitation — without a bed, a restroom or access to basic needs. That is unacceptable in Minneapolis, and it’s why we have taken decisive, compassionate action to connect people experiencing homelessness with the shelter, housing and services they need. Encampments are not the answer. Housing is. And it takes a lot of effort to get there.
It starts with our very first interactions — whether in encampments, on the streets, in doorways, by riverbanks or in other tucked-away spaces. We walk alongside each person until they are ready to make the conscious decision to accept shelter or housing services.
This doesn’t happen overnight. Trust takes time, persistence and energy. We get to know the people experiencing unsheltered homelessness, and they know us when our teams visit. We notice when someone is not present in their usual spot or when they’ve moved somewhere else. Five days a week, we listen to their stories, sometimes over a cup of coffee. We don’t always know the reasons that people are living on the street, but contributing factors are often mental and physical health, poverty, addiction, trauma or lack of affordable housing.
Over the past several months, Minneapolis has made significant progress. We’ve worked hand-in-hand with Hennepin County and community partners to expand shelter access, increase housing options, provide addiction services and build trust through more outreach than ever before. We also partner with the Minnesota Indian Women’s Resource Center that offers culturally responsive pathways out of homelessness.
The approach is working. Since the end of July 2024 through mid-March, the city helped approximately 270 people accept offers to connect to shelter and temporary housing options in partnership with Hennepin County. In fact, thanks to the county’s efforts, more than 2,500 individuals exited homelessness and moved into permanent housing in 2024 alone.