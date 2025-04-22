HCMC’s exiting leader could get more than $1 million in severance

Jennifer DeCubellis, the departing CEO of Hennepin Healthcare System, which runs HCMC in Minneapolis, could receive more than $1 million in severance pay and benefits after her last day May 10.
DeCubellis, who announced her resignation in March, will continue to be paid her salary for six months after her last day, a sum of more than $470,000. HCMC will cover the employer portion of her health care costs at about $85,000. She will also receive nearly $118,000 for 6½ weeks of unused paid time off.
DeCubellis also is eligible for a second six months of severance pay, provided she hasn’t found another job. The additional pay will stop once she has new employment.
Hennepin Healthcare receives taxpayer funding, and the details of DeCubellis’ severance package were released in response to a public records request by the Star Tribune under the Minnesota Data Practices Act. Tax records show she earned $1.1 million in pay, bonuses and benefits in 2023, the most recent data available.
Her severance package is similar to what her predecessor, Dr. Jon Pryor, received when he left the hospital in 2019. Hennepin Healthcare declined to comment on the severance package.
DeCubellis announced her resignation during the Hennepin Healthcare board’s March 26 regular meeting, saying in a statement that “a strong leader passes the baton when the time is right.”
The board had planned to discuss her performance evaluation at the same meeting. She received a positive evaluation from the majority of the board in 2024.
Dr. Thomas Klemond, previously the president of HCMC’s medical staff, was picked April 3 by the board to be interim CEO while a national search is conducted for a permanent replacement.