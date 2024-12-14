Denker: Citizenship in Trump’s America

The names of each country represented that day were read aloud by presiding Judge William J. Fisher, and when they were read, the immigrants representing that country stood and waved their handheld American flags. We began with Afghanistan and Australia, then moved on to Samoa and Saudi Arabia and Russia and Congo and Germany. So many places all over the world. One of the largest groups to be announced toward the beginning was from Honduras, but they were quickly outnumbered by China, and then India, Liberia, Somalia, Ethiopia (to loud cheers), and finally Mexico. Mexico — our much-maligned neighbor to the south, the border for which we are constantly told must be secured — had the largest group of all.