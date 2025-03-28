Warfa: It’s young people who give me hope for the future

Like any parent, I want my kids to build lives of purpose and to find work that’s meaningful — not just for them but for the world around them. My father used to pray that his children would grow up to be useful to society. I carry that wish forward every day — for my own kids and for every student I have the privilege to serve. My children are certainly the loudest voices in my life, but they also remind me how vital the perspectives of young people are. As we prepare young people with the skills they need, they will also become the future leaders we need.