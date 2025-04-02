Vang: Why Minnesota should lead in banning AI nudification apps

For as long as women have fought for equality, we have also fought against the sexual objectification of women. Now, with just a few clicks, anyone can upload a fully clothed image of a woman — or a child —and an AI tool will generate a hyper-realistic nude image. It is the digital equivalent of assault, stripping away dignity and control in mere moments. The harm isn’t just in distribution; it’s in its existence itself. These images — whether used for blackmail, humiliation, revenge, voyeurism, kicks and giggles — rob individuals of their agency and privacy.