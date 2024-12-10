OG Zaza brings its New Haven-style pizzas to St. Paul distillery

For anyone who missed the news last week: Red Dragon, the Lyndale Avenue Chinese restaurant that was a favorite drinking den, will close Dec. 29 after nearly five decades. There’s a decent swath of Gen Xers who recall the depths of the restaurant’s fishbowl-sized fruity cocktails, like the famous Wondrous Punch, while giving the jukebox a mighty workout. From fried rice and pupu platters and the red, black and gold decor, Red Dragon was a dark room waiting for many wonderful, if foggy, fun nights. While the shine might have dimmed from the gold trim, it was nice to know the place was still there, as it had been since 1976. Now, there’s one last month to split a tropical drink and maybe an Uber home before doors lock for the last time. Red Dragon is at 2116 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls.